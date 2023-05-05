Energy Alert
Girl suffering from brain tumor has wish granted

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A girl dealing with a hard battle got her wish.

Gray Scott has been dealing with a brain tumor the size of a baseball since she was two years old.

She was able to have it removed at St. Jude’s and went through chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, the tumor returned to the same spot.

Gray’s family decided to move from Michigan to West Tennessee to be near St. Jude’s in Tennessee.

Gray made her wish with Make-A-Wish for a camper and on Thursday, May 4, her wish was granted.

“We here at Marmaduke have not granted a wish since 2017, and these kids decided this year that they wanted to make that happen,” said Kendra Street with Make-A-Wish.

Students with the Marmaduke School District raised money through basketball games, snack days, and other fundraising events

“Gray had wished for this camper three years ago, so today is three years of culminating events that finally got to come together,” said Street.

