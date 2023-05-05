Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sanders asks president to extend tornado cleanup funds

The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly...
The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace lost structures and infrastructure.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday requested a 30-day extension to the 100 percent federal cost share for state and local resources spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties.

Previously, President Joe Biden approved a 30-day cost share for tornado recovery expenses, but as that initial time period comes to a close, affected communities continue to face severe cost burdens.

The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace lost structures and infrastructure.

”It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m thankful for the federal government’s prior approval of my 100 percent cost share request, but as that program’s initial thirty days come to an end, Arkansans are still struggling. Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
A crash with injuries has shut down a Jonesboro intersection
Crash with injuries stalls traffic
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash
A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen

Latest News

The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ...
Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas
The Missouri ACLU on Thursday sued statewide officials for stonewalling a constitutional...
ACLU sues amid Missouri GOP spat over abortion measure cost
A crash with injuries has shut down a Jonesboro intersection
Crash with injuries stalls traffic
Residents in one Northeast Arkansas town received a rude awakening.
County investigating accidental activation of tornado sirens