Gov. Sanders asks president to extend tornado cleanup funds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday requested a 30-day extension to the 100 percent federal cost share for state and local resources spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties.

Previously, President Joe Biden approved a 30-day cost share for tornado recovery expenses, but as that initial time period comes to a close, affected communities continue to face severe cost burdens.

The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace lost structures and infrastructure.

”It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m thankful for the federal government’s prior approval of my 100 percent cost share request, but as that program’s initial thirty days come to an end, Arkansans are still struggling. Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.