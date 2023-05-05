Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound, is coming to Arkansas.

The tour, which pays tribute to the golden era of hip hop, will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office.

Prices range from $63 to $179, with applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

