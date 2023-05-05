Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas

The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ...
The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound, is coming to Arkansas.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound, is coming to Arkansas.

The tour, which pays tribute to the golden era of hip hop, will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office.

Prices range from $63 to $179, with applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store

Latest News

United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced Thursday the return of Northeast Arkansas’ annual...
Virtual singing competition returns to Northeast Arkansas
United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced Thursday the return of Northeast Arkansas’ annual...
Virtual signing competition returns to Northeast Arkansas
The bill passed 113-45 with bipartisan support.
“Show MO Act” film, music tax credits pass Missouri House
What to expect: Safety and security at Beale Street Music Fest
Safety, security at Beale Street Music Fest: What to expect