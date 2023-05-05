Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Local charity ends with man kissing llama

REMOVE THIS CAPTION
REMOVE THIS CAPTION(Aaron Coleman)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An opportunity to raise funds for charity ended with a moment one man won’t forget.

Habitat for Humanity and Kum and Go teamed up for a charity competition called “Llamaggeddon”.

The competition was amongst the Kum and Go employees to raise the most money for the charity. The Center Hill location in Paragould was among the highest.

The winner, Aaron Coleman, was rewarded by kissing a llama on Thursday, May 4.

While the prize was for laughs, Coleman expressed that the importance of the charity was serious.

“I feel like everyone ought to have somewhere they can live,” he said.

In total, Kum and Go raised $1,154 for Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash

Latest News

Children at the Pre-K center gathered and rode their trike's to help raise money for St. Jude.
Students trike for a cause
On April 24, first responders were called to a house fire on Griffin Road, where they found two...
Sharp County family needs help after fire destroys home
Planes sit ready to go at the airport as the first phase in the study is nearly finished.
Another step in bringing a regional airport to Northeast Arkansas
One of the AEDs being passed about at the announcement today.
New technology and donations helping save lives