Local charity ends with man kissing llama

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An opportunity to raise funds for charity ended with a moment one man won’t forget.

Habitat for Humanity and Kum and Go teamed up for a charity competition called “Llamaggeddon”.

The competition was amongst the Kum and Go employees to raise the most money for the charity. The Center Hill location in Paragould was among the highest.

The winner, Aaron Coleman, was rewarded by kissing a llama on Thursday, May 4.

While the prize was for laughs, Coleman expressed that the importance of the charity was serious.

“I feel like everyone ought to have somewhere they can live,” he said.

In total, Kum and Go raised $1,154 for Habitat for Humanity.

