Man accused of groping woman in store

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 44-year-old Paragould man after they said surveillance video showed him groping a woman in a local store.

Shane Phipps is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond after Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Friday, May 5, to charge him with second-degree sexual assault.

On Feb. 1, a woman reported Phipps “walked by her and grabbed her buttocks while inside a local department store,” the affidavit stated.

A family member told detectives they saw the incident.

“Police were able to identify the potential defendant as Shane Phipps through surveillance footage from the store,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber said.

During a Mirandized interview on May 4, Gamber said Phipps made incriminating statements and was arrested.

