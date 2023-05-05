Man arrested after shooting person with crossbow

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was arrested after shooting a person with a crossbow.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office was called to 487 Craighead 991 Road on Tuesday, May 5 for a person who had been shot in the back by a crossbow.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Robert Bailey run out the back door of the mobile home.

The deputies then chased Bailey around the home before he was apprehended.

Bailey later admitted to shooting the other person, saying he hadn’t liked the victim for years.

He told deputies he was taking his crossbow outside when the victim made an “off-the-wall” comment, so Bailey shot him.

On Wednesday, May 8, Bailey was charged with battery-1st degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on August 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.