Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man sentenced to 5 years probation for 2021 shooting

Jonathan Clark of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree by US Marshals in...
Jonathan Clark of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree by US Marshals in Illinois.(Source: Champaign Co. Illinois Sheriff's office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of shooting another man in 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years probation.

Jonathan Clark of Jonesboro was arrested in August 2021 on suspicion of battery-1st degree.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Clark was arrested for shooting another man in the leg.

The affidavit said the victim was in a fight with another person when Clark first approached.

Clark then fled the scene and was later apprehended in Illinois.

On Tuesday, May 2, Clark pled guilty to a battery-1st degree.

Clark was given 60 months probation and is required to be supervised by a probation officer for the duration of his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash

Latest News

Girl dealing with brain tumor gets wish granted
Girl dealing with brain tumor gets wish granted
Cave City church donated t-shirts to kids in Philippines
Cave City church donated t-shirts to kids in Philippines
Organization makes donation to AED cause
Organization makes donation to AED cause
New internet upgrade launched in Jonesboro
New internet upgrade launched in Jonesboro