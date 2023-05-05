Man sentenced to 5 years probation for 2021 shooting
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of shooting another man in 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years probation.
Jonathan Clark of Jonesboro was arrested in August 2021 on suspicion of battery-1st degree.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Clark was arrested for shooting another man in the leg.
The affidavit said the victim was in a fight with another person when Clark first approached.
Clark then fled the scene and was later apprehended in Illinois.
On Tuesday, May 2, Clark pled guilty to a battery-1st degree.
Clark was given 60 months probation and is required to be supervised by a probation officer for the duration of his sentence.
