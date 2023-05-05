May 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Light rain has been falling for a good part of Region 8 this morning. While the rain hasn’t been real heavy, it will cause some slowdowns for the morning commute.

We should start to dry out a bit by the afternoon, but the clouds will hold temperatures to the low-70s. Rain chances look low for Saturday as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Rain chances increase again on Sunday and Monday. Another noticeable change will be the temperatures and humidity. Both will be rising over the next few days. In fact, some days may even feel like summer!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Tom Lee Park is being transformed into a magical world that will offer great music all weekend. The gates open at 5 p.m. this Friday, May 5, for the start of the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival.

“Strengthening Minds... Uplifting families,” that’s the theme for The Children’s Bureau’s National Foster Care Month campaign. Foster care impacts hundreds of thousands of kids a year. Right now it’s impacting nearly 400,000 youth.

A part of Arkansas history includes the 17,000 Japanese Americans who were forced to live in internment camps in 1942. Many families of those forced into the Rohwer and Jerome camps in Arkansas returned to the state for the 10th anniversary of the World War 2 Japanese Internment Museum in McGehee.

A family and school is making sure the story of one student lives on. Hannah Jane Hammond was a 14-year-old Conway High School freshman in band and color guard who lost her battle with mental illness last school year when she took her life September 29, 2021.

Details on these stories and more

