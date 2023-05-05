Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Quadruple threat: College student graduating with 4 degrees, plans to attend law school

Vanessa Aguiar is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy, political science, global studies and French. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tempe, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - It’s graduation season and one standout Arizona State University student will be turning her tassel four times.

KPHO reports Vanessa Aguiar is graduating with four bachelor’s degrees — in philosophy, political science, global studies and French.

Aguiar started off as a global studies major, but her interests in other subjects were soon piqued.

“I found my interest in philosophy and political science,” Aguiar said. “So, I asked my advisor if I could do the three, and she was very supportive. ASU let me do the three, and I always wanted to learn a language. So, then I took French classes.”

She asked ASU if she could also add French and she said the school was very supportive once again.

And after four years, she will graduate with four degrees.

Aguiar said she’s interested in attending law school at UCLA but first, she is going to take a gap year for a fellowship in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash

Latest News

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
FILE - Police and military patrol Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023, the day after...
Sons of ‘El Chapo’ deny US fentanyl indictment allegations
Robert Paul Bailey arrested after he shot another person with a crossbow
Man arrested after shooting person with crossbow
REMOVE THIS CAPTION
Local charity ends with man kissing llama