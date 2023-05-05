Crash with injuries stalls traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries Friday morning shut down a Jonesboro intersection.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 reported the crash around 9 a.m. May 5 at the intersection of Nestle and C.W. Post Roads.

The road was blocked for an hour while crews cleared the scene and removed the wreckage.

Dispatch reported injuries but did not say how many people were hurt nor elaborate on the severity.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.