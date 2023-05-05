Energy Alert
Crash with injuries stalls traffic

A crash with injuries has shut down a Jonesboro intersection
A crash with injuries has shut down a Jonesboro intersection
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries Friday morning shut down a Jonesboro intersection.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 reported the crash around 9 a.m. May 5 at the intersection of Nestle and C.W. Post Roads.

The road was blocked for an hour while crews cleared the scene and removed the wreckage.

Dispatch reported injuries but did not say how many people were hurt nor elaborate on the severity.

