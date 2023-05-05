Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen

A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Ellington sentenced 28-year-old Mallory Brooke Manley to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 120 months suspended imposition of sentence after she entered a negotiated plea of second-degree sexual assault. An additional charge of internet stalking of a child was nolle prossed.

In addition to prison time, Ellington ordered Manley to pay court costs and fees upon release and to register as a sex offender.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported Friday they had arrested 25-year-old Mallory Brooke...
The Jonesboro Police Department reported Friday they had arrested 25-year-old Mallory Brooke Manley.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Manley had initially been charged with rape after the victim’s mother reported in October of 2020 that she caught Manley having sex with her 14-year-old son.

The victim told investigators he and Manley had exchanged nudes via SnapChat and had sex “several times.”

Manley is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store

Latest News

United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced Thursday the return of Northeast Arkansas’ annual...
Virtual singing competition returns to Northeast Arkansas
United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced Thursday the return of Northeast Arkansas’ annual...
Virtual signing competition returns to Northeast Arkansas
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
The bill passed 113-45 with bipartisan support.
“Show MO Act” film, music tax credits pass Missouri House