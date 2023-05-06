Energy Alert
A-State graduates take center stage

The Red Wolves took center stage and walked across the stage for their graduation ceremony on...
The Red Wolves took center stage and walked across the stage for their graduation ceremony on Saturday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves took center stage and walked across the stage for their graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Arkansas State University celebrated its graduates with two ceremonies.

The morning ceremony celebrated graduates from the College of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Communication, College of Nursing and Health Professions, and University College.

The evening ceremony celebrated graduates from the College of Agriculture, and the College of Education and Behavioral Science, in addition to the College of Engineering and Computer Science, and the College of Sciences and Mathematics.

For many, the hard work and long nights were worth it.

“I’m just so proud to be here because I came a long way, a lot of stressful nights, a lot of thoughts about dropping out but I stuck with it, and I kept on going,” said Vernon Chandler, who graduated with a business administration degree in the morning ceremony.

Many parents were so excited to see the moment their child walked across the stage.

“This is the last graduate and I’m so proud and glad to be here,” Linda Chandler, Vernon Chandler’s mother, said. “And I’m thankful for the Lord that I was able to live to see this day and I hope me and him got many more days to come.”

