A-State women’s golf hires Williams Baptist’s Zane Wright as assistant

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s golf head coach MJ Desbiens Shaw announced Friday that Zane Wright has joined the A-State program as assistant coach.

Wright comes to the Red Wolves after five seasons as head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs at Williams Baptist University.

“This is truly an exciting time to add Zane to the coaching staff,” said Desbiens Shaw. “He brings a lot of coaching experience with him as he was very successful with Williams Baptist. I look forward to the impact he will have in helping our women’s golf program. "

Named the 2022 American Midwest Conference (NAIA) Coach of the Year, Wright led the men’s team to their first conference title and first individual medalist honor back in the 2021-22 season. Wright helped lead the men’s program to their first appearance in the NAIA Tournament where the Eagles placed 26th. Three men’s players garnered All-Conference recognition in a season that saw WBU win two events. This past season (2022-23), the men’s team won two events and had the individual medalist in three tournaments.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have this opportunity at Arkansas State,” said Wright. “I look forward to working with MJ and building upon the success the program has had. I’m truly excited to be a part of such an amazing program and university.”

Leading the women’s program as well, Wright helped that program see its first individual medalist in program history. This past season, WBU was home to the AMC Newcomer of the Year and the Lady Eagles won two tournaments. Three players were named All-Conference following the 2021-22 season and the 2018-19 squad earned the NAIA Scholar Team Award.

