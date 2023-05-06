Energy Alert
Annual outdoor market to be held in Wynne

The Wynne Flea Market will be holding its annual outdoor market on Saturday, May 6.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Shoppers in Cross County will have an opportunity to have fun and save big.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1809 North Falls Boulevard.

There will be over 40 vendors, with crafts, food trucks, and yard sales. Everyone is encouraged to come.

You can find more information on the Wynne Flea Market’s Facebook page.

