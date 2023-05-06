Annual outdoor market to be held in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Shoppers in Cross County will have an opportunity to have fun and save big.

The Wynne Flea Market will be holding its annual outdoor market on Saturday, May 6.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1809 North Falls Boulevard.

There will be over 40 vendors, with crafts, food trucks, and yard sales. Everyone is encouraged to come.

You can find more information on the Wynne Flea Market’s Facebook page.

