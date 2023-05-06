Arkansas State men’s basketball assistant Brent Crews leaves for similar position

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson will have an opening on his staff. Assistant coach Brent Crews has accepted a similar position as an assistant on Drake’s coaching staff, the school announced in a release Thursday.

“He has an incredible amount of experience at various levels and will do an outstanding job with our guys on and off the floor,” Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries said. “Just like everyone on our staff, he has a great passion for the game and will make a positive impact on the student-athletes in our program.”

Crews served as an A-State assistant under Mike Balado for three seasons, getting hired in July 2020. He was a head coach at Georgia NAIA school Thomas University for five years prior to that. The Florida native also had assistant coach stops at San Francisco (2012-2015) & Chipola College (2011).

“I am thrilled to be involved in a program that helps boys become men on and off the court,” Crews said in the release. “I am eager to learn under Coach DeVries’ leadership and to be a part of a great school and community.”

Drake won 20-plus games for the fifth straight season under DeVries last year. The Bulldogs won 27 games last season, winning the Missouri Valley Tournament and making the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed. They lost to former Red Wolf Norchad Omier and Miami in the first round.

Crews’ departure leaves the Red Wolves with Jamie Quarles, Tee Butters and returning Director of Basketball Operations Drew Wilson as the current staff members.

“We’re down the road with hiring some guys here,” Hodgson said about the remainder of the staff. “Probably look to have some announcements on some of the staff members here within the next seven to 10 days.”

