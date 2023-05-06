Energy Alert
Community gathers for Jonesboro Farmers’ Market opening

The Judd Hill Farmers’ Market opened for the first time in 2023.
The Judd Hill Farmers' Market opened for the first time in 2023.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Judd Hill Farmers’ Market opened for the first time in 2023.

Several flocked to the farmer’s market at 8 a.m. to mingle with local vendors who put up their shops.

Vendors were happy to return and spend their Saturday mornings here.

“Being with the vendors and everybody, it’s just a really good experience and you come out and enjoy a Saturday morning and grocery shop right here,” said Amy Blankenship, owner of Hydro House.

Organizers said there is something for everyone at the farmers’ market, from food to crafts to plants.

“I have been a customer here for years, I’m also a gardener and I have chickens, and that so just being part of this community and these people and seeing the way they support each other and how they try and take care of each other,” said Miranda Wheler, market manager of the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market.

Live music was also at the market.

The first group that performed was the Turnip Greens. They said live music would be played every week. The group said they would be there on the first of every month.

The farmer’s market will be here until October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. As well as 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays from June to August.

