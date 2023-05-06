Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room while staying at a hotel in downtown Nashville. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville hotel employee has reportedly been fired after a guest said they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, David Neal has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.

Hotel guest Peter Brennan claims he was sleeping and woke up to Neal touching him inappropriately.

Brennan’s lawyer said Neal used a ghost key card to illegally enter his client’s room around 5 a.m. during his stay in March.

Police said Brennan reported that Neal was sucking on his toes.

“I woke up and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

According to the man’s lawyer, Neal has since been fired because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are also waiting for surveillance footage to be released from the hotel.

Authorities said Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He currently remains in jail on a $27,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
A crash with injuries has shut down a Jonesboro intersection
Crash with injuries stalls traffic
Police arrested 44-year-old Shane Phipps of Paragould after they said surveillance video showed...
Man accused of groping woman in store
The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ...
Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas
Robert Paul Bailey arrested after he shot another person with a crossbow
Man arrested after shooting person with crossbow

Latest News

Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother
Two fallen Region 8 firefighters are being honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial...
Two Region 8 firefighters honored at Memorial Service
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury...
AP: Britain's King Charles III crowned
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals ‘Speak Now’ date