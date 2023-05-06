Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged in Harvard bomb threats freed; suspects sought

A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
A man is accused of placing a fake bomb at Harvard University.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Hampshire man accused of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin was not acting alone.

The comments came Friday during the first court appearance for William Giordani, who was released on conditions, court records say. He’s due in court again later this month.

Giordani was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting extortionate threats.

“We don’t believe that Mr. Giordani acted alone,” WCVB.com reported federal prosecutor John McNeil said in court on Friday. “We will be looking for other individuals.”

A man has been charged with aiding and abetting extortion threats and conspiracy. (Source: WBZ/FBI BOSTON/CRAIGSLIST/CNN)

On April 13 the Harvard University police department received six calls regarding bombs and demand for payment. The caller gave a location and a description of a device, which police found and destroyed. The area was evacuated, but no other devices were found.

Police allege Giordani was seen on camera picking up some of the items at a home goods store and on surveillance video near where the device was found. Giordani later told police that “all he did” was respond to a Craigslist ad and “just put some fireworks in a safe and put them at Harvard,” a court affidavit said.

But police say Giordani placed a Craigslist ad posing as a parent of a Harvard student saying they needed someone to drop off supplies for their son.

Giordani’s defense attorney Jane Peachy said Friday that Giordani did not write the Craigslist ad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
A crash with injuries has shut down a Jonesboro intersection
Crash with injuries stalls traffic
Police arrested 44-year-old Shane Phipps of Paragould after they said surveillance video showed...
Man accused of groping woman in store
The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ...
Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas
Robert Paul Bailey arrested after he shot another person with a crossbow
Man arrested after shooting person with crossbow

Latest News

Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother
Two fallen Region 8 firefighters are being honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial...
Two Region 8 firefighters honored at Memorial Service
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury...
AP: Britain's King Charles III crowned
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals ‘Speak Now’ date