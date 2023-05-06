Energy Alert
Registration open for Destinee Rogers basketball camps

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Registration is open for Destinee Rogers “Nets Ain’t Free” Basketball Camps, which features an elite camp and Little Dribblers camp.

Both camps, led by the Arkansas State women’s basketball coaching staff, will be held at First National Bank Arena on the campus of Arkansas State University.

For more information or to register online, visit NetsAintFreeBasketballCamps.com.

Elite Camp | June 10

For girls grades 9th-12th

Camp runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: $100

Coach Dezz’s Little Dribblers Camp | June 19-21

For all kids grades K-8th

Camp runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day

Cost: $100 per day OR $250 total when registering for all three days in the same transaction

All camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number and age, grade and/or gender. Disclaimer: Please note that in accordance with the NCAA rules, an athletics booster or other representative of Arkansas States Athletics interests may not pay for any expense (e.g. registration fee, travel, lodging, etc.) related to a prospective student athlete’s participation in a sports camp or clinic administered by Arkansas State or any of its coaches or staff members.

For the latest on the A-State women's basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team's Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

