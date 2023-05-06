Energy Alert
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student

Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.

Peyton Lasseigne, a senior at Mount St. Mary Academy, didn’t plan on going to graduation, saying she was “just going to have her certificate mailed.”

Lasseigne is on the Autism spectrum, with big events like graduation causing sensory overload, according to KARK.

Kelly Lasseigne is Peyton’s mom and says Peyton should celebrate graduating.

“Whether it was walking across the big stage at graduation, or going to prom, or going to a pep rally, it wasn’t about me,” Kelly said. “It was about what Peyton wanted and what made Peyton happy.”

With the help of the school, Peyton got to have her special moment surrounded by her family and friends.

“It just showed Peyton that there are people in the world that do appreciate you and will do things to help you throughout your life,” Kelly said.

To see more on this story, visit KARK.com.

