Toad Suck Daze Festival brings fun times for community

The festival has tons of new attractions, lots of great eats, and families who have traveled from far away to be a part of it.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The Toad Suck Daze is officially underway, and there’s a lot to do this year!

The festival has tons of new attractions, lots of great eats, and families who have traveled from far away to be a part of it.

“We try to come to this every year,” Gavin Taylor said. “We tend to come down from Springville Missouri, that’s where we’re from.”

Locals said the festival has become a family tradition.

You can read more reactions on content partner KARK’s website.

The festival goes on until Sunday, May 7. You can find the full schedule of festival entertainment and attractions by visiting its website.

