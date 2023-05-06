Energy Alert
Two Region 8 firefighters honored at Memorial Service

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KAIT) - Two Region 8 firefighters honored at this year’s National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The 42nd Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial is held at the D.C. Fire and EMS Engine 3 in Washington D.C.

Over 140 flags were flown over the U.S. Capital and presented to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Each flag represents a firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Two firefighters from Region 8 are among those who will be honored at this ceremony, Captain Robert Moore of the Kennett Fire Department and Southridge Fire Department Assistant Chief Dennis E. Graham.

Each flag will be given to the firefighter’s families at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The service will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 10 a.m. in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The Memorial Service is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

