A-State baseball blanked by Old Dominion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kyler Carmack struck out a career-high seven batters, but the Arkansas State baseball team ultimately fell 3-0 to Old Dominion Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Carmack (4-3) accompanied that with no walks in his five innings pitched for the Red Wolves (15-28, 5-16 SBC). The hard-throwing right-hander scattered eight hits and allowed two runs (one earned) before Arlon Butts pitched the final four frames, striking out three and allowing a run on two hits.

ODU (30-16, 13-10) hurlers Sam Armstrong (9-1) and John Holobetz combined to allow just two hits in the shutout, striking out six and allowing one walk. Armstrong worked the first 5 2/3 innings, with Holobetz pitching 3 1/3 hitless frames for his sixth save.

Cross Jumper (1-for-3) and Blake Burris (1-for-4) registered in the hit column for the Scarlet and Black, while Brandon Hager reached via hit-by-pitch to extend his career-best reached-base streak to 34 games.

The Monarchs plated their first run on an RBI double by Thomas Wheeler in the top of the first, before Kyle Edwards doubled home Ransom in the second.

Hunter Fitz-Gerald, who went 2-for-4 and reached base three times, doubled in the seventh, pushing across Kenny Levari, who also scored in the first on Wheeler’s double and went 2-for-4 on the day.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves look to salvage the series finale against the Monarchs on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 10 a.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

