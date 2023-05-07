Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas hospital announces “most ambitious clinic expansion”

An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”
An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”

Arkansas Children’s in Little Rock announced its plans to expand to provide unprecedented child health in Arkansas.

According to KATV, the hospital’s primary focus will be delivering better access, exceptional outcomes, and improved on-campus experiences.

Arkansas Children’s President and CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE says with these expansions, the hospital will be able to bring in more employees.

“This plan includes recruiting more than 100 new providers and 400 new team members, adding new programs, and building and modernizing facilities,” Doderer said.

When Doderer unveiled the project, team members like Lea Woodrow, a 45-year-veteran nurse, couldn’t contain their excitement.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am that we are moving in this direction. It will be such a difference maker,” Woodrow said.

The expansion will cost nearly $ 318 million for the Little Rock location and the Northwest location in Springdale.

The expansion will be over the next eight years, with more detailed schematics revealed during the fall of 2023.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
Police arrested 44-year-old Shane Phipps of Paragould after they said surveillance video showed...
Man accused of groping woman in store
The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ...
Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas
A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
About 2.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized as part of an investigation in the...
Kennett police find 2.5lbs. of suspected meth during investigation

Latest News

Mental Health Cooperative, Memphis clinic
Mental Health Cooperative opens clinic in Memphis
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
The Missouri ACLU on Thursday sued statewide officials for stonewalling a constitutional...
ACLU sues amid Missouri GOP spat over abortion measure cost
The course, which is led by the hospital’s maternity nursing team, educates new parents on...
Free training for expectant parents