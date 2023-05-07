Energy Alert
Church holds special donation

The Southwest Church of Christ held a special donation on Sunday.
The Southwest Church of Christ held a special donation on Sunday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southwest Church of Christ held a special donation on Sunday.

“Love Your Neighbor Giving Sunday” is held once a year and members are encouraged to contribute

The church will then use that money to give back to different organizations in the community.

“We want to support people who are doing good work in the city and making a difference,” said Adam Brewer, lead minister.

The church is also undertaking a special project this year.

A portion of the donations made to “Love Your Neighbor” will help fund that project.

The church recently announced the acquisition of a home that will help those in need in the community.

It is partnering with The Hub to use the house to shelter homeless women.

The plan for the church is to house eight women when renovations are complete.

