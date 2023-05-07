Clay County Detention Center holds Open House

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Detention Center held an open house on Sunday for the community.

Sheriff Ronnie Cole said the detention center was inhabitable and had been closed for at least a year, but now is just a couple of weeks from being operational again.

“When someone moves out and they have trashed your rental property, that’s essentially what this place looked like,” he said.

Sheriff Cole said he knew the money wouldn’t come for a new jail, so the only option was to fix the one they had.

“The building is in good shape, structurally sound,” Cole explained. “Everything that was wrong with the building was cosmetic.”

Instead of using taxpayer money to fix the detention center, funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, were used to renovate the jail.

The renovations began in January.

On Sunday, May 7, the public was invited to an open house at the jail to see what work was put in months.

A lot of work was put into the renovation; new appliances like washers and dryers were brought in, as well as new appliances for their kitchen.

The jail received several visitors on the day. Many who spoke said they were happy to see the detention center come back.

Cole said getting the detention center was a priority as it was costing the county money and manpower.

Cameras were set up in the detention center as well and their security system is improved, according to Sheriff Cole.

The department would have to take their inmates to other counties to be housed, they would also have to send a deputy with them. Bringing back the detention center allows those deputies to stay in the county and keeps the county from paying for other detention centers to house their inmates.

Cole said the department would now also be able to serve misdemeanor warrants because it wouldn’t cost more to take inmates to other counties.

Cole said training for the jail would start soon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.