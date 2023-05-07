Contractor union reaches agreement to end strike impacting local construction projects

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, May 2, members of Local 513, the operating engineers union, went on strike, hitting pause on work at several area construction sites.

Today, Local 513 reached a tentative agreement with the Associated General Contractors of Missouri on an improved contract which will be voted on by members at their next regular scheduled union meeting on Friday, May 12.

This statement was released by Local 513 following the announcement of a new agreement:

“Local 513 has a long history of fighting for the rights and interests of our members. Our union keeps the entire construction industry in mind when we negotiate. This contract is a just agreement for our membership that includes fair compensation, benefits, and dignity on the job site,” stated Local 513 President and Business Manager Brian Graff. “Operating Engineers Local 513 and the A.G.C. of Missouri meet every three to five years to renew their contract. Negotiations are difficult for everyone and it is the goal of Local 513 to fight for our members while working to make the construction industry a better place for all workers and contractors.”

“Local 513 wants to thank our union brothers and sisters that supported us this week during the strike. We know it wasn’t easy, but the solidarity shown by our fellow union members will not be forgotten. St. Louis is a union town and Missouri is a pro-union state. When workers stand together we have the power to create a better working environment for everyone.”

Union members holding signs could be seen outside of jobsites around town on Tuesday, including McCarthy Construction in Rock Hill.

“Despite numerous meetings, Associated General Contractors of Missouri has refused terms that protect the wages and working conditions of Local 513′s members. When the parties’ collective bargaining agreement expired on May 1, 2023, members of Local 513 had no other choice but to exercise their right to strike,” said Local 513 in a statement.

Local 513 represents 4,200 heavy equipment operators. Dozens of local companies are impacted, but the number of projects put on pause is not clear. A spokesperson for MoDOT says there is stoppage on some of their projects that involve operators.

Len Toenjes with Associated General Contractors of Missouri says negotiations continue between them and the union. They are informing their contractors about the process, and some are able to plan around the strike.

“The longer it goes, the more people impacted,” said Toenjes.

McCarthy Construction sent KMOV this statement regarding the strike:

“The AGC of St Louis is continuing to hold conversations with Operating Engineers Local 513 as they negotiate the renewal of their contract. As a member of the AGC and proud builder in St. Louis, McCarthy is looking forward to the resolution of these negotiations,” said John Buescher, McCarthy Central Region President.

Certain projects, including the NGA, MLS Stadium, BJC Renewal Campus, General Motors and others, are not impacted due to protection under project labor agreements.

