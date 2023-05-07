Energy Alert
John 3:16 Ministries celebrates 20th anniversary

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - John 3:16 Ministries celebrated its 20th anniversary with a big celebration on Saturday.

The group gathered at its headquarters in Charlotte for the celebration. Director Bryan Tuggle said it wasn’t a day he ever dreamed would come.

“We had no idea that it would grow to the number of people, or the number of houses or land we have,” he said. “We’ve tried to stop several times over the 20 years, but God would just not let us.”

In 20 years, 1,932 men have graduated from the John 3:16′s program. Many of them were at the celebration including the very first graduate, David Bulla.

“This is my foundation, this is my beginning, where I began the new man. I was saved, the old man was dead, I was a new creature a new creation, which started right here,” said Bulla.

Several gathered around a body shop where the group celebrated its recent expansion. Skills learned in a body shop are just one of the many skills it teaches the men who come through the program. It helps prepare them for life after they graduate.

“Just to be able to give back and then help another man that was in the same pit that I was, it’s a true honor. It helps me just as much as it helps the next man,” said Phillip Hout, an instructor with the program.

The ceremony was filled with tears and song and reflection over the last 20 years. Tuggle said the next 20 years would be better than the first.

“We’re going to reach more families not just the men, we’re going to reach the men and the women and the children. After 20 years of experience, we know how to do that,” he said.

