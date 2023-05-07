Energy Alert
Police: Tennessee teen arrested after stealing, driving school bus

By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teenager in Tennessee has been arrested for stealing a school bus and driving it onto the highway, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports that Metro Police said a 14-year-old boy took the bus from Kipp College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday afternoon and “recklessly” drove into West Nashville and onto I-40 West before being arrested.

The teen hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard just before 4 p.m. and allegedly attempted to run over a person at the market, police said.

After going to Casey’s Market, the teen drove onto Briley Parkway and onto I-40 West, hitting another car in the process.

Officers chased the bus and deployed a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit. The teen evidently saw the spike strip, slowed the bus and then attempted to turn around in the middle of the westbound lanes.

Officers went up to the bus when it was stopped, broke the glass doors and windows and used a taser on the teen as he was allegedly attempting to continue operating the bus.

The teen was arrested on the scene.

The teen was taken to juvenile court where he faces charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

