Program to help homeless women

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro program is underway to help homeless women.

Dana Moore and her husband, Chris Moore, have been hard at work setting up a place to help get homeless women off the streets and back on their feet.

With the help of the Southwest Church of Christ, the Moores are renovating a building on Jefferson and Vine for homeless women.

Once the renovations are complete, she plans to house eight women in the five-bedroom home.

Moore is a previous GR8 Acts of Kindness winner.

