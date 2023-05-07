Program to help homeless women
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro program is underway to help homeless women.
Dana Moore and her husband, Chris Moore, have been hard at work setting up a place to help get homeless women off the streets and back on their feet.
With the help of the Southwest Church of Christ, the Moores are renovating a building on Jefferson and Vine for homeless women.
Once the renovations are complete, she plans to house eight women in the five-bedroom home.
Moore is a previous GR8 Acts of Kindness winner.
