Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Program to help homeless women

One Jonesboro program is underway to help homeless women.
One Jonesboro program is underway to help homeless women.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro program is underway to help homeless women.

Dana Moore and her husband, Chris Moore, have been hard at work setting up a place to help get homeless women off the streets and back on their feet.

With the help of the Southwest Church of Christ, the Moores are renovating a building on Jefferson and Vine for homeless women.

Once the renovations are complete, she plans to house eight women in the five-bedroom home.

Moore is a previous GR8 Acts of Kindness winner.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
Police arrested 44-year-old Shane Phipps of Paragould after they said surveillance video showed...
Man accused of groping woman in store
The Legends of Hip Hop tour, featuring Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ...
Legends of Hip Hop coming to Arkansas
A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
About 2.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized as part of an investigation in the...
Kennett police find 2.5lbs. of suspected meth during investigation

Latest News

John 3:16 Ministries celebrated its 20th anniversary with a big celebration on Saturday.
John 3:16 Ministries celebrates 20th anniversary
The Judd Hill Farmers’ Market opened for the first time in 2023.
Community gathers for Jonesboro Farmers’ Market opening
The Ritz was a staple in Blytheville. It lit up downtown with its marquee lights before hosting...
New addition to Ritz Civic Center gives community more possibilities
The Wynne Flea Market will be holding its annual outdoor market on Saturday, May 6.
Annual outdoor market to be held in Wynne