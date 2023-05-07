Remembering the life of a hero

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police are honoring the life of a K-9 officer who was laid to rest recently.

K-9 Officer Zomby passed away following a lengthy battle with kidney failure.

ASP laid Zomby to rest on Sunday, according to KARK.

Born in the Netherlands, Zomby was brought to the United States, where he served with ASP for five years, working as a dual-purpose K-9 until retiring in March 2018.

ASP says they’re grateful for Zomby’s faithful service.

“A personal intensity that was eager for challenges and not easily distracted, and a determined optimism with an absolute commitment to never surrender. He stood tall every day he worked, ready for any challenge that came.”

During his career, Zomby uncovered:

93.4 lbs. of cocaine

688 lbs. of marijuana

Two lbs. of methamphetamine

$525,107.00 (proceeds from the narcotics sales)

