Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.

The City of Jonesboro announced on Facebook that Main Street will be closed for road work.

The road closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 8, and will end on Friday, May 12.

Only the area of Main Street between Huntington Avenue and Cate Avenue will be affected by the road work.

The planned upgrades include some lighting for downtown in addition to a new speed table.

