Single-vehicle crash leaves pedestrian injured

BUTLER CO, Mo. (KAIT) - One person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 10 p.m. on HWY 53, just two miles south of Qulin.

According to the traffic report, Jimmy Massey, 45 of Clarkton, Mo, was driving his 2012 Ford F250 southbound when he struck Juanita Brame, 38 of Campbell, on the roadway.

Campbell suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

