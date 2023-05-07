Energy Alert
Trio of A-State pole vaulters compete at Ward Haylett Invitational ahead of SBC Tournament

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the final meet before next week’s Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, the Arkansas State track and field team sent three women’s pole vaulters to Kansas State’s Ward Haylett Invitational.

Lauren Beauchamp led the trio in a runner-up finish, clearing 3.90m (12-9.5). Freshman Bella Coscetti also cleared the mark for a personal best en route to placing third. Avery Shell followed in fifth, vaulting 3.75m (12-3.5).

NEXT UP

A-State looks to add to its extensive Sun Belt Conference championship collection next week, traveling to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The championships will be held Thursday, May 11-Saturday, May 13, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

