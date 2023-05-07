Trio of A-State pole vaulters compete at Ward Haylett Invitational ahead of SBC Tournament

In the final meet before next week’s Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, the Arkansas State track and field team sent three women’s pole vaulters to Kansas State’s Ward Haylett Invitational.

Lauren Beauchamp led the trio in a runner-up finish, clearing 3.90m (12-9.5). Freshman Bella Coscetti also cleared the mark for a personal best en route to placing third. Avery Shell followed in fifth, vaulting 3.75m (12-3.5).

A-State looks to add to its extensive Sun Belt Conference championship collection next week, traveling to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The championships will be held Thursday, May 11-Saturday, May 13, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

