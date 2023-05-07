Energy Alert
Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

