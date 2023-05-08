Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 State Baseball Tournament Central

The State Baseball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas
The State Baseball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas(Source: Arkansas Activities Association)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins on the diamond.

The state baseball tournament begins on Thursday. Marion and West Memphis will host 5A matchups.

We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, and more.

2023 6A State Baseball Tournament (Cabot)

1st Round

Thursday 5:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville

2023 5A State Baseball Tournament (Marion/West Memphis)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Valley View vs. Mountain Home (MAR)

Thursday 12:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Greenbrier (WM)

Thursday 3:00pm: Marion vs. Greenwood (MAR)

Thursday 5:30pm: Batesville vs. Van Buren (WM)

2023 4A State Baseball Tournament (Lonoke)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Heber Springs vs. Magnolia

Thursday 5:30pm: Brookland vs. Nashville

2023 3A State Baseball Tournament (Lincoln)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Gosnell vs. Pangburn

Thursday 12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Mayflower

Thursday 3:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy

Thursday 5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Central Arkansas Christian

2023 2A State Baseball Tournament (Greenland)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Woodlawn

Thursday 12:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Mansfield

Thursday 12:30pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Rison

Thursday 3:00pm: Riverside vs. Murfreesboro

Thursday 5:30pm: Bay vs. Ouachita

Thursday 5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Cotter

2023 1A State Baseball Tournament (Taylor)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Midland vs. West Side Greers Ferry

Thursday 12:30pm: Norfork vs. Nemo Vista

Thursday 3:00pm: Viola vs. Wonderview

Thursday 5:30pm: Armorel vs. Conway St. Joseph

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Single-vehicle crash leaves pedestrian injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”
Arkansas hospital announces “most ambitious clinic expansion”

Latest News

The State Softball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas.
2023 State Softball Tournament Central
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
The State Soccer Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas
2023 State Soccer Tournament Central
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)