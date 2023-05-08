2023 State Baseball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins on the diamond.

The state baseball tournament begins on Thursday. Marion and West Memphis will host 5A matchups.

We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, and more.

2023 6A State Baseball Tournament (Cabot)

1st Round

Thursday 5:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville

2023 5A State Baseball Tournament (Marion/West Memphis)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Valley View vs. Mountain Home (MAR)

Thursday 12:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Greenbrier (WM)

Thursday 3:00pm: Marion vs. Greenwood (MAR)

Thursday 5:30pm: Batesville vs. Van Buren (WM)

2023 4A State Baseball Tournament (Lonoke)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Heber Springs vs. Magnolia

Thursday 5:30pm: Brookland vs. Nashville

2023 3A State Baseball Tournament (Lincoln)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Gosnell vs. Pangburn

Thursday 12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Mayflower

Thursday 3:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy

Thursday 5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Central Arkansas Christian

2023 2A State Baseball Tournament (Greenland)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Woodlawn

Thursday 12:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Mansfield

Thursday 12:30pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Rison

Thursday 3:00pm: Riverside vs. Murfreesboro

Thursday 5:30pm: Bay vs. Ouachita

Thursday 5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Cotter

2023 1A State Baseball Tournament (Taylor)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Midland vs. West Side Greers Ferry

Thursday 12:30pm: Norfork vs. Nemo Vista

Thursday 3:00pm: Viola vs. Wonderview

Thursday 5:30pm: Armorel vs. Conway St. Joseph

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.