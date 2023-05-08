2023 State Baseball Tournament Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins on the diamond.
The state baseball tournament begins on Thursday. Marion and West Memphis will host 5A matchups.
We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, and more.
2023 6A State Baseball Tournament (Cabot)
1st Round
Thursday 5:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville
2023 5A State Baseball Tournament (Marion/West Memphis)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Valley View vs. Mountain Home (MAR)
Thursday 12:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Greenbrier (WM)
Thursday 3:00pm: Marion vs. Greenwood (MAR)
Thursday 5:30pm: Batesville vs. Van Buren (WM)
2023 4A State Baseball Tournament (Lonoke)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Heber Springs vs. Magnolia
Thursday 5:30pm: Brookland vs. Nashville
2023 3A State Baseball Tournament (Lincoln)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Gosnell vs. Pangburn
Thursday 12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Mayflower
Thursday 3:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy
Thursday 5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Central Arkansas Christian
2023 2A State Baseball Tournament (Greenland)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Woodlawn
Thursday 12:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Mansfield
Thursday 12:30pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Rison
Thursday 3:00pm: Riverside vs. Murfreesboro
Thursday 5:30pm: Bay vs. Ouachita
Thursday 5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Cotter
2023 1A State Baseball Tournament (Taylor)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Midland vs. West Side Greers Ferry
Thursday 12:30pm: Norfork vs. Nemo Vista
Thursday 3:00pm: Viola vs. Wonderview
Thursday 5:30pm: Armorel vs. Conway St. Joseph
