2023 State Soccer Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins in high school soccer.

We have NEA teams in all four classifications in the 2023 State Soccer Tournament. Valley View, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, & Paragould will host games in 5A boys and girls.

We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, & more.

2023 6A State Soccer Tournament (Fort Smith Northside)

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Jonesboro vs. Rogers Heritage

2023 5A State Soccer Tournament (NEA)

Boys 1st Round

Thursday 12:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Van Buren (at GCT)

Thursday 4:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison (at VV)

Thursday 4:00pm: Searcy vs. Mountain Home (at Paragould)

Thursday 4:00pm: Batesville vs. Russellville (at GCT)

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Siloam Springs (at GCT)

Thursday 10:00am: Paragould vs. Harrison (at Paragould)

Thursday 2:00pm: Valley View vs. Greenwood (at VV)

Thursday 2:00pm: Searcy vs. Russellville (at Paragould)

2023 4A State Soccer Tournament (Robinson)

Boys 1st Round

Thursday 3:00pm: Brookland vs. Nashville (in Bauxite)

Thursday 3:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Hope (in Robinson)

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 1:00pm: Brookland vs. Bauxite (in Bauxite)

Thursday 1:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Mena (in Robinson)

Thursday 5:00pm: Heber Springs vs. De Queen

2023 3A State Soccer Tournament (Bergman)

Boys 1st Round

Thursday 11:00am: Mountain View vs. Danville

Thursday 3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Subiaco Academy

Thursday 3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Camden Harmony Grove

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 9:00am: Cave City vs. TBA

Thursday 1:00pm: Riverview vs. TBA

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.