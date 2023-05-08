Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 State Soccer Tournament Central

The State Soccer Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas
The State Soccer Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas(Source: Arkansas Activities Association)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins in high school soccer.

We have NEA teams in all four classifications in the 2023 State Soccer Tournament. Valley View, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, & Paragould will host games in 5A boys and girls.

We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, & more.

2023 6A State Soccer Tournament (Fort Smith Northside)

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Jonesboro vs. Rogers Heritage

2023 5A State Soccer Tournament (NEA)

Boys 1st Round

Thursday 12:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Van Buren (at GCT)

Thursday 4:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison (at VV)

Thursday 4:00pm: Searcy vs. Mountain Home (at Paragould)

Thursday 4:00pm: Batesville vs. Russellville (at GCT)

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Siloam Springs (at GCT)

Thursday 10:00am: Paragould vs. Harrison (at Paragould)

Thursday 2:00pm: Valley View vs. Greenwood (at VV)

Thursday 2:00pm: Searcy vs. Russellville (at Paragould)

2023 4A State Soccer Tournament (Robinson)

Boys 1st Round

Thursday 3:00pm: Brookland vs. Nashville (in Bauxite)

Thursday 3:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Hope (in Robinson)

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 1:00pm: Brookland vs. Bauxite (in Bauxite)

Thursday 1:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Mena (in Robinson)

Thursday 5:00pm: Heber Springs vs. De Queen

2023 3A State Soccer Tournament (Bergman)

Boys 1st Round

Thursday 11:00am: Mountain View vs. Danville

Thursday 3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Subiaco Academy

Thursday 3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Camden Harmony Grove

Girls 1st Round

Thursday 9:00am: Cave City vs. TBA

Thursday 1:00pm: Riverview vs. TBA

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Single-vehicle crash leaves pedestrian injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”
Arkansas hospital announces “most ambitious clinic expansion”

Latest News

The State Baseball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas
2023 State Baseball Tournament Central
The State Softball Tournament begins Thursday all over Arkansas.
2023 State Softball Tournament Central
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)