2023 State Soccer Tournament Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins in high school soccer.
We have NEA teams in all four classifications in the 2023 State Soccer Tournament. Valley View, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, & Paragould will host games in 5A boys and girls.
We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, & more.
2023 6A State Soccer Tournament (Fort Smith Northside)
Girls 1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Jonesboro vs. Rogers Heritage
2023 5A State Soccer Tournament (NEA)
Boys 1st Round
Thursday 12:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Van Buren (at GCT)
Thursday 4:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison (at VV)
Thursday 4:00pm: Searcy vs. Mountain Home (at Paragould)
Thursday 4:00pm: Batesville vs. Russellville (at GCT)
Girls 1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Siloam Springs (at GCT)
Thursday 10:00am: Paragould vs. Harrison (at Paragould)
Thursday 2:00pm: Valley View vs. Greenwood (at VV)
Thursday 2:00pm: Searcy vs. Russellville (at Paragould)
2023 4A State Soccer Tournament (Robinson)
Boys 1st Round
Thursday 3:00pm: Brookland vs. Nashville (in Bauxite)
Thursday 3:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Hope (in Robinson)
Girls 1st Round
Thursday 1:00pm: Brookland vs. Bauxite (in Bauxite)
Thursday 1:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Mena (in Robinson)
Thursday 5:00pm: Heber Springs vs. De Queen
2023 3A State Soccer Tournament (Bergman)
Boys 1st Round
Thursday 11:00am: Mountain View vs. Danville
Thursday 3:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Subiaco Academy
Thursday 3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Camden Harmony Grove
Girls 1st Round
Thursday 9:00am: Cave City vs. TBA
Thursday 1:00pm: Riverview vs. TBA
