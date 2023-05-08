2023 State Softball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins on the diamond

The state softball tournament begins on Thursday. Marion will host 5A matchups.

We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, and more.

2023 6A State Softball Tournament (Bryant)

1st Round

Thursday 12:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville West

2023 5A State Softball Tournament (Marion)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Mountain Home

Thursday 12:30pm: Valley View vs. Greenwood

Thursday 3:00pm: Searcy vs. Van Buren

Thursday 5:30pm: Marion vs. Harrison

2023 4A State Softball Tournament (Lonoke)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Brookland vs. Nashville

Thursday 3:00pm: Wynne vs. Morrilton

Thursday 5:30pm: Westside vs. Malvern

2023 3A State Softball Tournament (Lincoln)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Baptist Prep

Thursday 12:30pm: Melbourne vs. Lamar

Thursday 3:00pm: Newport vs. Mayflower

Thursday 5:30pm: Salem vs. Atkins

2023 2A State Softball Tournament (Greenland)

1st Round

Thursday 12:30pm: McCrory vs. Spring Hill

Thursday 3:00pm: Riverside vs. Dierks

Thursday 5:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Parkers Chapel

Thursday 5:30pm: Cotter vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

2023 1A State Softball Tournament (Taylor)

1st Round

Thursday 10:00am: Calico Rock vs. Bradford

Thursday 12:30pm: Viola vs. Nemo Vista

Thursday 3:00pm: Concord vs. Wonderview

Thursday 5:30pm: Midland vs. Shirley

