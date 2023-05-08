2023 State Softball Tournament Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins on the diamond
The state softball tournament begins on Thursday. Marion will host 5A matchups.
We’ll update this post with area matchups, scores, and more.
2023 6A State Softball Tournament (Bryant)
1st Round
Thursday 12:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville West
2023 5A State Softball Tournament (Marion)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Mountain Home
Thursday 12:30pm: Valley View vs. Greenwood
Thursday 3:00pm: Searcy vs. Van Buren
Thursday 5:30pm: Marion vs. Harrison
2023 4A State Softball Tournament (Lonoke)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Brookland vs. Nashville
Thursday 3:00pm: Wynne vs. Morrilton
Thursday 5:30pm: Westside vs. Malvern
2023 3A State Softball Tournament (Lincoln)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Baptist Prep
Thursday 12:30pm: Melbourne vs. Lamar
Thursday 3:00pm: Newport vs. Mayflower
Thursday 5:30pm: Salem vs. Atkins
2023 2A State Softball Tournament (Greenland)
1st Round
Thursday 12:30pm: McCrory vs. Spring Hill
Thursday 3:00pm: Riverside vs. Dierks
Thursday 5:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Parkers Chapel
Thursday 5:30pm: Cotter vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola
2023 1A State Softball Tournament (Taylor)
1st Round
Thursday 10:00am: Calico Rock vs. Bradford
Thursday 12:30pm: Viola vs. Nemo Vista
Thursday 3:00pm: Concord vs. Wonderview
Thursday 5:30pm: Midland vs. Shirley
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.