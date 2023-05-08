Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cost of a gallon of gas fell for another week in Arkansas.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas declined by 7.0 cents in the last week to $3.10.

Prices are 5.4 cents lower than a month ago, and compared to a year ago, prices are 80.1 cents lower.

The national average of gasoline fell 7.5 cents in the last week to $3.50.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices dropped for the third straight week across the country thanks to low oil prices and the transition to summer gasoline being complete.

“While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said De Haan.

Diesel prices also dropped, with the national average falling 6.3 cents in the last week to $4.01.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.