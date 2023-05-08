Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cardinals play the Cubs after Goldschmidt’s 3-home run game

The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on...
The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Louis Cardinals (11-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-17, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -148, Cardinals +125

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Chicago has gone 10-9 in home games and 17-17 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .268, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 5-11 record on the road and an 11-24 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 11 home runs while slugging .587. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Goldschmidt has seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .321 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 14-for-38 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 2-8, .240 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hand), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas woman is being hailed as a hero after saving a neighbor caught in a burning car.
May 8: What you need to know

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Missouri House debate legislation on March 21, 2023, at the state Capitol...
Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors
Signed as Yadier Molina’s replacement, Willson Contreras won’t be spending much time behind the...
Cardinals to use Contreras as primary DH for next few weeks
Missouri state Sen. Elaine Gannon speaks to reporters Friday, May 5, 2023, at her Capitol...
Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed...
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting