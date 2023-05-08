Energy Alert
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home

A coyote entered a California home last week. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/MIA SHOSHAN/ARIEL ELIYAHUO/TAMARA WYNN/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND HILLS, Cal. (KCAL/KCBS) - It was an unexpected visitor.

Watch the video showing the coyote prowling around a Woodland Hills home.

Mia Shoshan declined to speak on camera but said the coyote got in through the doggie door around 4 a.m. Friday.

After a few seconds, the coyote came face-to-face with a house cat.

The cat hid under the table. The coyote jumped back.

Shoshan said her brother heard that cat meowing and screaming.

As he ran into the room, the coyote darted out, leaving the way he came in, through the doggie door.

No one was hurt, but it’s another reminder that coyote sightings are becoming more common.

Not too far away from Shoshan’s home last December, a 2-year-old girl was attacked and dragged by a coyote in broad daylight.

“She’s doing good.  She’s doing good, thank God. We had a rough like few months,” said Shira Eliyaheo, the girl’s mother.

Nearby their home is Shoup park, where there’s now even more signage warning of coyotes.

And while California Department of Fish and Wildlife tracked down the coyote that attacked her daughter and killed it, wildlife experts say that’s not going to fix the issue.

“You can never eradicate coyotes, and but if you stabilize them, if you live with them, if you allow them to have stable packs or families, they are going to keep all of the other coyotes out,” said Rebecca Dmytryk, with Humane Wildlife Control

When it comes to wildlife, you have to be diligent, she said.

“Whether it’s a coyote or possum, racoon, you don’t want ‘em coming in, so you got to lock the cat door at night,” Dmytryk said.

As for the family of the girl that was attacked, while they say they haven’t seen any coyotes, that doesn’t mean they’ve left their guard down.

“We are always on the lookout now. It was, like, life changing for us,” Eliyaheo said.

Wildlife experts said yelling, throwing rocks or other items can help scare a coyote off.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

