Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide

CRAIGHEAD Co., Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide.

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, two victims were found dead at a home on the 7900 block of Highway 351 North around 11:00 Monday morning. Rolland said the victims were both in their 80′s.

The cause of death and victim names have not been released.

Anyone who has any information on the deaths is asked to call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

