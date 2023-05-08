Energy Alert
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide

By Chris Carter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD Co., Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide.

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, two victims were found dead at a home on the 7900 block of Highway 351 North around 11:00 Monday morning. Rolland said the victims were both in their 80′s.

The cause of death and victim names have not been released.

Anyone who has any information on the deaths is asked to call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

