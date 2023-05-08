Energy Alert
Crowley’s Ridge Academy soccer overcoming the odds ahead of State Tournament

The 3A North Champions will meet Camden Harmony Grove in the first round of the 3A State Tournament Thursday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you watch Crowley’s Ridge Academy, there’s a good chance you’ll see some offense. The Falcons average over 6 goals per game, a big reason why Tye Clothier’s crew went an undefeated 12-0 in 3A North play.

“We put points on the board and we’re exciting to watch, especially when we get those runouts,” Clothier said.

Both stats are impressive as it is, but even more so when you factor in a few more things.

“We’re playing in a 3A Conference, we’re a 1A school, we’ve got 14 kids on the team, we’ve got a couple that never played until this year,” Clothier said. “And then we’re playing co-ed. We’re having to play with the boys and we’ve got girls on our team.”

Four of them, in fact. And all of them see significant minutes due to the limited roster, but they don’t look out of place.

“They’re not just out there, they know what to do,” Clothier said. “Everybody’s taking their role.”

Despite all the obstacles that say they shouldn’t be successful, Clothier, who also serves as the school’s basketball coach, has the team clicking on all cylinders ahead of Thursday’s opening round in the State Tournament.

“You see teams talking to us in warmups, go ‘man look at how small they are, look how skinny they are. Man they ain’t quick, they’re nothing. Man look at that, they’ve girls on their team now too,’” Clothier said. “And then they kind of start realizing they’re going to have to start playing once that whistle blows and we start going up and down.”

Crowley’s Ridge Academy will meet Camden Harmony Grove in the opening round of the 3A State Tournament Thursday at 3:00 at Bergman.

