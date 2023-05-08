Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Delta Air Lines announces nonstop flight between Memphis, Boston

Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Delta Air Lines has launched daily nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

The first flight for the new service departed at 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Delta will use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route, which will operate daily.

Anyone who would like to purchase tickets click here.

Boston joins Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (LGA), and Salt Lake City as the seventh destination that Delta serves from MEM.

“Delta’s addition of this route is an exciting development for our passengers and adds another option between Memphis and Boston,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “With passenger numbers increasing, it’s great to see additional routes being added at MEM.”

The flights will depart from Memphis at 7:00 a.m. and will arrive in Boston at 11:08 a.m.

They will depart from Boston at 7:20 p.m. and arrive in Memphis at 9:46 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas woman is being hailed as a hero after saving a neighbor caught in a burning car.
May 8: What you need to know

Latest News

Out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, a recent study finds Arkansas as the worst state...
Study labels Arkansas worst state to be police officer
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new rice production program that will aid...
Program providing relief to Arkansas rice farmers
A bald eagle (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Four bald eagles shot in Marion County, Arkansas; officials offer $15,000 reward for information