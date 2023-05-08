Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Longtime KFC employee honored ahead of retirement

By Sydney Gray and Tylen Daniels
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fast-food chain is West Memphis is giving one long-time employee Loretta Neely her flowers, before she retires.

Neely has been on the job nearly 47 years, and her hard work is being recognized.

“It makes you feel good when other folks appreciate you,” Loretta Neely said.

For more than 40 years, so many people have come to appreciate and love Loretta Neely. She’s been an employee at the West Memphis location for decades, working in all types of positions, and even becoming a manager.

“I started off chopping cotton and I prayed and asked the Lord to give me a job,” Neely said. “I promised him I was going stay at it, so I got a blessing … two blessings, I got this job, I got married the same year.”

Neely tells Action News 5, she’s seen a lot of change over the years, but her passion for serving others is what’s kept her on the job so long.

“My people coming in,” she said. “I like working with people ... I like developing people, making sure that they be successful, along with me being successful.”

When her managers and corporate learned of Neely’s plans for retirement, they wasted no time honoring her. Corporate leaders say Neely is passionate, with a strong work ethic and someone who never complains.

“I feel like I was a true blessing to them, it touches my heart,” Neely said.

Whether she’s taking orders, cooking in the kitchen, or guiding new employees, Neely says it’s all about taking pride in your work. Neely says she’s in no rush to leave her work family, but she is eager for what’s to come in retirement.

“Traveling, spending time with my grandkids and time with my church family and my husband,” she said.

KFC created the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion Award, the company is calling it a Living Legend Award, in Neely’s honor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Single-vehicle crash leaves pedestrian injured
The Judd Hill Farmers’ Market opened for the first time in 2023.
Community gathers for Jonesboro Farmers’ Market opening
An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”
Arkansas hospital announces “most ambitious clinic expansion”
John 3:16 Ministries celebrated its 20th anniversary with a big celebration on Saturday.
John 3:16 Ministries celebrates 20th anniversary

Latest News

Businesses welcome Music Fest’s return to Beale Street
2023 Beale Street Music Festival comes to a close with a bittersweet last day of fun, food, and great music
Newport native
Newport native Grant Black tosses 2 shutout innings Sunday (MILB TV)
A-State senior
A-State men's golf senior Luka Naglic selected to play in NCAA Regional
A-State head baseball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Tommy Raffo, Brayden Caskey (3-5, 2 2B) recap Sunday's 12-4 win over Old Dominion