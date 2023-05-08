Man faces up to 40 years for raping child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces up to 40 years after police say he raped a 10-year-old girl.

Jonesboro police arrested Jonathan Hitchcock, 32, of Jonesboro, after a judge found probable cause to charge Hitchcock.

According to the affidavit, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division set up an interview with the girl and a forensic interviewer to discuss the case.

As the interview went on, the girl disclosed Hitchcock had raped her since she was 5 years old.

Apart from investigators finding the girl was raped, she also told them he pleasured himself and performed oral sex.

Police apprehended Hitchcock on Friday, May 5.

A Craighead County District Court Judge set Hitchcock’s bail at $150,000 cash surety bond, with his next court date on Wednesday, June 28.

