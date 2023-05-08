Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash

A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle...
A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle crash.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:58 p.m. May 7 on Panther Creek Road, east of State Highway 16 in White County.

According to the preliminary crash report, Casey A. Guthrie of Searcy was westbound when his 2002 Suzuki motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

The motorcycle overturned, throwing Guthrie and his 12-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

Guthrie died of his injuries, while his passenger was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Single-vehicle crash leaves pedestrian injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”
Arkansas hospital announces “most ambitious clinic expansion”

Latest News

Gas pump generic
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
Tyson Foods posted a loss in its fiscal second quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2009,...
Tyson Foods moves to 2Q loss, weighed down by charges
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record