Man killed, child injured in motorcycle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 30-year-old man died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered injuries Sunday night in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:58 p.m. May 7 on Panther Creek Road, east of State Highway 16 in White County.

According to the preliminary crash report, Casey A. Guthrie of Searcy was westbound when his 2002 Suzuki motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

The motorcycle overturned, throwing Guthrie and his 12-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

Guthrie died of his injuries, while his passenger was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

