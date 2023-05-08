May 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

The hot and humid air will return again today. We will see temperatures today in the upper 80s and even higher “feels like” temperatures. We could see some storms tonight nudge in here from the north, and a few of them could be on the strong side with gusty winds being the main threat.

Temperatures this will week will be 7°- 10° above average everyday. This warm and juicy airmass will help spark some thunderstorms this week as weak disturbances move through. This warm airmass is not going away anytime soon.

Over the years, the opioid overdose rate for teenagers has significantly increased. Thursday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed House Bill 1514, making it law for Naloxone or Narcan kits to be visible and labeled in public high schools and state-supported institutions of higher education. You’ll hear from an Arkansas mother who lost her son because of a drug overdose.

West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man on Friday night.

The Clay County Detention Center held an open house on Sunday for the community. Sheriff Ronnie Cole said the detention center was inhabitable and had been closed for at least a year, but now is just a couple of weeks from being operational again.

A Fort Smith woman is being hailed as a hero after saving a neighbor caught in a burning car. According to the Fort Smith Fire Department, a man was inside his car that caught fire while parked outside his home in April.

