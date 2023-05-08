Second speed table coming to downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers coming through downtown Jonesboro are having to hit the brakes a little more with the newest addition.

The city is building a second speed table on Main Street, right in front of Gearhead Outfitters.

It comes after the first one was built in the fall, and some locals like David Adams said they hope it slows everyone down.

“Hopefully, it will slow things down through here. You can sit down there and watch the other speed table and cars still don’t slow down like they are supposed to,” Adams said.

The speed limit on Main Street will stay the same at 25 miles per hour as the tables hope to slow the traffic down in a spot where there are many pedestrians.

