Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Second speed table coming to downtown Jonesboro

Construction workers getting ready to install the new speed table on Main Street in Jonesboro.
Construction workers getting ready to install the new speed table on Main Street in Jonesboro.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers coming through downtown Jonesboro are having to hit the brakes a little more with the newest addition.

The city is building a second speed table on Main Street, right in front of Gearhead Outfitters.

It comes after the first one was built in the fall, and some locals like David Adams said they hope it slows everyone down.

“Hopefully, it will slow things down through here. You can sit down there and watch the other speed table and cars still don’t slow down like they are supposed to,” Adams said.

The speed limit on Main Street will stay the same at 25 miles per hour as the tables hope to slow the traffic down in a spot where there are many pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
Wearing your cap and gown and getting your diploma is a milestone every senior should experience.
Special graduation ceremony held for one Arkansas student
One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured
If your route takes you through downtown Jonesboro, you might need to plan for a different route.
Road work impacts busy Jonesboro street
An Arkansas woman is being hailed as a hero after saving a neighbor caught in a burning car.
May 8: What you need to know

Latest News

Road back open after helicopter landing for crash victim
ARDOT will be making some major changes on the roads throughout Jonesboro.
ARDOT working on $124 million worth of projects in Jonesboro
According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions