Program providing relief to Arkansas rice farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new rice production program that will aid farmers based on 2022 planted and prevented planted acres.(John Saichuk & the Louisiana State University AgCenter)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new rice production program that will aid farmers based on 2022 planted and prevented planted acres.

USDA has the authority and funding to provide up to $250 million for this program.  Beginning this week, eligible Arkansas rice farmers will receive prefilled applications from the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“We are incredibly grateful to Senator Boozman for advocating on behalf of rice farmers,” said Arkansas Rice Federation Chairman David Gairhan. “We experienced sky-high input costs and antiquated rice prices last year on our farms, and many farmers haven’t recovered.”

Once completed, farmers should return their applications and all additional forms to their local FSA county office by Monday, July 10.  

The initial payments will be made at a reduced rate of one cent per pound. If there are any remaining funds, a second payment may be issued to eligible farmers. A prevented planted factor of 60% will be applied if applicable.  

Additional details can be found on the USDA website or on the FSA RPP fact sheet.

